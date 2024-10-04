Joe Jonas isn’t afraid to question even his most die-hard fans.

An avid fan of the boy band member recently shared her (not-so-elaborate) plan to get Jonas to fall in love with her via TikTok, writing on Tuesday, October 1: “My most delulu moment is that I’m in love with Joe Jonas, but I don’t follow him in any social media because I’m waiting for the day I meet him.”

“He falls in love with me and I can pretend I barely knew who he was, so we can follow each other once we’re already dating, because I’m just an ordinary girl,” she continues in the clip, which shows the fan walking down a street enjoying a drink while background music plays.

Unfortunately, and because the internet is the internet, Jonas, 35, discovered the fan’s post and had a not-so-subtle question about her elaborate scheme.

“Does this plan still work if he sees this?” he asked in the comments section.

The jury is, of course, still out, but the singer’s response to the “delulu” fan certainly lit the comments section on fire.

“I knew Joe would be here. I just knew,” one TikTok user wrote.

“She set the perfect trap…I can’t help but respect this level of game,” another commented.

“Dang, she SHOT her shot,” another user posted.

“I forgot he was single tbh,” one fan wrote.

Jonas is, in fact, single. The fan’s now-viral plot to start a relationship with the boy band member comes nearly a month after he and ex-wife Sophie Turner officially finalized their divorce. So yes, technically, Jonas is back on the market.

Jonas filed a petition to end his marriage to the Game of Thrones star, 28, in September 2023 after four years of marriage. According to court documents, Jonas claimed their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” The pair share two children, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

What followed was months of legal battles over custody of their daughters and intense media scrutiny, including rumors that Jonas ended his marriage because Turner “likes to party, he likes to stay at home,” one source told TMZ.

In a June interview with British Vogue, Turner candidly discussed what she referred to as the “worst few days of my life.”

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real!” she said. “I just keep having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.”

The pair eventually reached a temporary custody agreement.

Since then, Jonas has been back in the studio creating his newest album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, which he said is influenced by his public breakup.

“It’s all over the place,” Jonas said while appearing on a July episode of the “Therapuss With Jake Shane” podcast. “There’s some really beautiful ballads, there’s some songs about being a dad, there’s songs about love, there’s songs about being better to yourself.”

“The idea is sometimes you realize you just shake yourself out of something and you’re the only person that’s going to fix it for yourself,” he continued. “No one’s going to save you.”