The tables have turned. Joe Scarborough hit back at President Donald Trump’s tweet about a conspiracy theory that first lady Melania Trump has been out of the spotlight because she got a face-lift.

The commander in chief, 71, took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 6, to address the unfounded rumors about the former model, 48, who underwent a kidney procedure on May 14 and didn’t return to the public eye until Monday, June 4.

“The Fake News Media has been so unfair and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania,” Donald tweeted. “During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. [White House] (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!”

He continued, “Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!”

Scarborough, 55, was quick to respond. “I agree that it would be ‘vicious’ and ‘unfair’ to lie about a loved one having a facelift for the purpose of causing pain and embarrassment,” the Morning Joe cohost tweeted. “Mr. President, can you imagine anyone would be so cruel to do such a thing?”

The MSNBC personality’s fiancée and cohost, Mika Brzezinski, added, “I can’t even imagine.”

The Twitter exchange came a year after the president claimed in a series of controversial tweets that “low I.Q.” Brzezinski, 51, “was bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she and Scarborough went to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, to conduct an interview around New Year’s Eve 2016.

Scarborough and Brzezinski responded days later in an op-ed published by the Washington Post. “Donald Trump is not well,” they wrote at the time. “We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to Fox and Friends.”

