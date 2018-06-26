Call it a comeback! Joe Amabile (aka Joe the Grocer) may not have found love on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, but he’s giving it another go this summer on Bachelor in Paradise.

Joe won over Bachelor Nation during his brief stint on season 14 of the ABC series. Although the Minnesota native sent the grocery store owner packing on night one, fans of the franchise were drawn to his charming personality and dashing good looks.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, June 26, that Joe is headed to Mexico to try his hand at love with other Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs. Bachelor in Paradise devotees have since taken to Twitter to react to the news.

“I can’t wait to watch everyone fight over Joe the Grocer in Bachelor in Paradise,” one fan tweeted. “LOOK AT HIM NOW.”

Added another: “YESSSSSS JUSTICE FOR JOE!!! FIND JOE THE GROCER LOVE!”

Other Bachelor Nation loyalists have begun wondering which contestants he may — or may not — be drawn to.

“Dear God, please don’t let Joe the grocer end up with Krystal [Nielson],” one fan joked. “Amen.”

Joe is not Becca’s only former competitor making his way to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta. ABC announced on Tuesday that David Ravitz, John Graham (aka Venmo John), Jordan Kimball and Nick Spetsas are all trying their hand at love in Bachelor Nation once again.

Scroll down for more reactions to Joe’s casting and click here to find out which other former contestants will be joining him in Paradise!

Forget Bachelor in paradise … make Joe the Grocer the next Bachelor!! https://t.co/e4dK7qAgHF — Sharon Becker (@sharonsays30) June 26, 2018

Joe the grocer is on paradise TG. — Ang Rufo (@AngRufo) June 26, 2018

I AM SO EXCITED. Joe the Grocer has another chance at love. #BachelorInParadise — Moriah Kristen (@moriahdemartino) June 26, 2018

The BIP cast looks like it’s going to be so entertaining!! Also I’m mainly watching for JOE THE GROCER!! 😍😍😍😍 — the “well lifestyle-d” (@way2jazzii) June 26, 2018

Joe the Grocer, dismissed for no reason, other than he is not a jerk. Some bachelorette is going to be very lucky! — Robert (@leupster) June 26, 2018

JOE THE GROCER LIVES!!!! https://t.co/jst7ZfjdYy — Priyanka Aribindi (@priaribi) June 26, 2018

