Joey Graziadei’s happiness may have increased after he found love on The Bachelor, but his credit score took a dip.

“I was at 730 and I went on the show and I had a payment from a credit card that I didn’t answer for two and a half months,” Joey, 29, said on the Monday, June 10, episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast. “I dropped, like, 80 points. Like, what the f–k?”

Joey shared he made an online purchase for $100 and didn’t pay it off. “I went on a TV show and I come back and my credit score bombed,” he said. “I was like, ‘I can’t even get into an apartment building. Jesus Christ.’”

Now, Joey has four new credit cards to his name. “I’m just spending as much money as possible and that sh-ts going up,” he said. “We’re doing our job again.”

Following his stint as the Bachelor earlier this year — and his engagement to Kelsey Anderson during the March season finale — Joey offered to help out his fiancée financially.

“Part of it was that Joey was like, no matter what, like, ‘I’ll help you if you need help in any sense,’ which gave me a little bit of financial security because I was like, ‘Oh my God. … What am I gonna do for these couple months of all this craziness?’’” Kelsey, 26, said.

Kelsey said it felt like she was playing catch-up with her finances while juggling being on the show and her job. Kelsey eventually quit her job in project management, but she plans to pick it back up when the couple potentially moves to New York later this year. “Joey’s my security blanket,” she said.

Kelsey and Joey, who met during season 28 of The Bachelor, moved to New Orleans after the show. They currently live in a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with Kelsey’s two friends.

“I was still working, and so I was like, ‘You know, I gotta go back to my, like, I’m not quitting my job,’” Kelsey recalled. “He was just living with his sister, so I was like, ‘You can move in with me.’ I have a very big room, and my roommates were all in. They’re like, ‘We can’t wait to get to know Joey,’ and it’s kinda like a New Girl situation.”

Joey cosigned the comparison. “Yeah. I’m on a, like, comedy sketch right now,” he quipped. “There’s three girls and one Joey. I’m just, like, sitting there in the middle of the hallway.”