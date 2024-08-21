Your account
Celebrity News

Joey Lawrence’s Wife Samantha Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

By
Samantha Cope and Joey Lawrence. Courtesy Samantha Cope/Instagram

Joey Lawrence’s wife, Samantha Lawrence, has filed for divorce, Us Weekly can confirm.

Samantha, 37, filed to end her marriage to the actor on Wednesday, August 21. Per court documents obtained by Us, Samantha is requesting sole physical custody of their 19-month-old daughter, Dylan.

After their daughter turns 3, Samantha stated that she would approve Joey staying with Dylan for up to two nights per week.

Joey, 48, moved on with Samantha after his split from ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson in July 2020. In August 2021, Us exclusively broke the news that Joey and Samantha were engaged, with Joey subsequently taking to social media to gush about their future.

“We are beyond excited to see what the future holds for us and to know we will grow old and super wrinkly together is the ultimate blessing,” he wrote at the time.

Joey and Samantha wed in May 2022. Months later, Joey revealed they were expecting their first baby.

“The blessings just keep on coming. Proud of you babe! 🖤,” Joey captioned an Instagram photo of himself cradling Cope’s baby bump in September 2022.

They welcomed their daughter in January 2023.

This story is developing …

