It’s never too late to learn new things! John Legend revealed on Monday, January 27, that he’s taking up a hobby that his children have been doing for a while now.

“I can’t really swim. Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5,” the “Love Me Now” crooner, 40, tweeted. “My dad learned in his 60’s so I feel like I’m ahead of schedule.”

Legend’s tweet received a variety of responses, including a commenter who asked if he’s learning with his 2-year-old daughter, Luna, and 8-month-old son, Miles, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen. “They already started months ago!” he replied.

The Lip-Sync Battle cohost, 33, chimed in when she misunderstood a commenter who seemingly shaded she and Legend’s parenting.

“Not trying to disrespect U or your kids. Just wanted to put out there for general knowledge about pools, children, and safety precautions in response to someone commenting @ John slipping into pool,” the follower wrote.

Teigen responded: “Ok I’m sorry. misunderstood but get very defensive when people question our kid’s safety.”

However, others had more hilarious responses, including one who asked, “So what happened when your head was under water? Did you breathe fine? Was it all a lie?!” referring to lyrics in Legend’s hit 2013 song “All of Me.”

“All. Lies,” Legend responded, adding, “Hahaha.”

And it’s safe to say the Legend family is fond of water. Last month, Teigen documented a “morning swim lesson” with their little girl on Instagram. The tot looked adorable in a long- sleeve swimsuit and sported her trademark curly hair. More recently, Legend snapped a sweet picture of the mother and daughter duo sitting on a paddleboard in crystal clear water together. “My girls,” he captioned the photo earlier this month.

Scroll down to see some of the best reactions to Legend’s first swim lesson!

Good for you! The life you save may be your own, your child's, a perfect stranger's even! It's NEVER too late. — Kamala4POTUS (@StormyBluePup) January 28, 2019

I’m taking swim lessons this spring. Thanks for sharing your story. I no longer feel ashamed. — Jamillah Jackson (@jymbj) January 28, 2019

I taught my mother to swim when she was in her 40’s it was fun and to see her want to learn because my kids were going to be able to swim as little ones made it so much better — Teresa(Teri)RN L&D 🌊🌊🌊 (@Terihaynes) January 29, 2019

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!