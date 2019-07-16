John Mayer Offers Hilarious Response to Fan Wondering Why He’s Still Single

An ineligible bachelor? John Mayer told a fan to do a little research on his love life after she asked how he is still on the market.

“Beautiful!” the Instagram user wrote on Monday, July 15, commenting on a black-and-white photo of the Grammy winner playing guitar. “How are you still single?”

Mayer’s response: “Google me.”

The singer-songwriter, 41, has had a series of high-profile relationships — and a habit of talking candidly and explicitly about his love life. After dating Jessica Simpson from 2006 to 2007, for example, Mayer told Playboy, “That girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm.”

He also sparked controversy in the same 2010 interview for his comments about the prospect of dating black women. “I don’t think I open myself to it,” he said at the time. “My d–k is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a f–kin’ David Duke c–k. I’m going to start dating separately from my d–k. … I always thought Holly Robinson Peete was gorgeous. Every white dude loved Hilary from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And Kerry Washington. She’s super hot and she’s also white-girl crazy. Kerry Washington would break your heart like a white girl.”

After his relationship with Simpson, Mayer dated Minka Kelly, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift. He told Rolling Stone in 2012 that he thought Swift had written her song “Dear John” about him, calling it a “really lousy thing for her to do,” but Swift told Glamour his reaction was “presumptuous.”

More recently, Mayer dated Katy Perry between on and off between 2012 and 2013, telling The New York Times in 2017 that his song “Still Feel Like Your Man” was inspired by the pop star. “Who else would I be thinking about?” he said at the time. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

In the same chat with The New York Times, he also addressed his now-infamous 2010 Playboy interview. “What has to happen for a guy to believe that he’s totally well-adjusted and be that far out of touch?” he told the newspaper. “My GPS was shattered, just shattered.”

