Father of the bride! Meghan McCain wed Ben Domenech on Tuesday, November 21, and her famous father, John McCain, took to social media to celebrate the special day.

“Mother, father & puppy of the bride in beautiful Cornville #Arizona yesterday,” the 81-year-old senator tweeted on Wednesday, November 22, alongside a photo of himself, wife Cindy and the family’s Chesapeake Bay retriever, Gilley, seated by a lake.

Senator McCain also shared a sentimental throwback photo of the family to celebrate the occasion. “Yesterday I was deeply blessed to give away my little girl at a ceremony with family and friends in #Arizona,” he wrote on Wednesday. “Congratulations @Meghan McCain & @bdomenech — we are so happy for you!”

As previously reported, The View cohost, 33, and Domenech, 35, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona. “The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away and they were married by John Dickerson,” a rep for the former Fox News Channel host confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. “Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.”

Meghan took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news: “‘We got married in a fever, hotter than a pepper proud.’ 11.21.2017 ~ I love you @bdomenech.”

The couple, whose engagement Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on November 1, hosted their rehearsal dinner on Monday, November 20, at the Up The Creek Bistro Wine Bar in Cornville, Arizona.

Meghan gushed over her engagement during the November 2 episode of The View. “We’ve been together for years. We’ve been engaged for a while and it’s a secret,” she revealed at the time. “I was hoping to get married and people wouldn’t find out, but people talk sometimes. I love him very much, I’m very happy.”

The Outnumbered alum also opened up about getting engaged to the CBS contributor during a challenging time in her family’s life as her father battles glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer, which he was diagnosed with in July. “We were at Mayo Clinic, and my father had his scan, and we got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive,” she said. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”

