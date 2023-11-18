John Stamos and Lori Loughlin have a friendship like none other — and their latest reunion is further proof.

Stamos, 60, tackled the now-viral TikTok trend from Netflix’s Beckham on Friday, November 17, with Loughlin, 59, by his side. The former Full House costars adorably danced to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” duet — just like David Beckham and Victoria Beckham did to close out their Netflix doc.

In Beckham, David, 48, and Victoria, 49, were seen grooving together in their kitchen in the final scene of the four-part documentary series, which dropped last month. “Islands in the Stream” played in the background, as Victoria placed her hand on David’s back. The video has since gone viral on social media, with many couples — including Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick — trying to pass the “Beckham test.”

On Friday, it was Stamos and Loughlin’s turn. Stamos, wearing a brown two-piece, kicked off the clip solo as he danced in his backyard while singing along to the track. The camera panned to reveal Loughlin standing behind Stamos before she joined in on the fun. As Loughlin started to feel the beat, Stamos couldn’t help but chuckle and pointed at her spot-on attempt.

“How’d we do?” Stamos captioned his TikTok post.

Stamos and Loughlin initially met when they were cast as love interests Jesse Katsapolis and Rebecca Donaldson, respectively, on Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. By the end of the sitcom’s run — and its Netflix spinoff, Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020 — Jesse and Rebecca were happily married with three kids. (The TV characters welcomed twins Nicky and Alex during the OG series before adopting daughter Pamela in the revival.)

Working together soon sparked a lifelong friendship between Stamos and Loughlin.

“She’s my Sandra Dee from Grease, the good girl with a kind heart who always makes me feel upbeat when I’m around her,” Stamos gushed of Loughlin in his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, which was released in October. “She’s one of the few women I have spent day after day with and still always look forward to seeing her again. I know what makes her laugh, we get each other and we have the sort of true friendship that’s supposed to be the foundation of a great, lasting relationship.”

While Stamos admitted in his book that he thought about dating Loughlin, they never did. He went on to marry Rebecca Romijn in 1998 before they split in 2004. Stamos later wed Caitlin McHugh in 2018 before they welcomed son Billy, now 5, two months later.

Loughlin, for her part, has been married to Mossimo Giannulli since 1997. They share daughters Isabella, 25, and Olivia Jade, 24.