John Stamos still has fans saying “have mercy” all these years later.

The Full House alum recently took to social media to celebrate reaching a major life milestone: his 60th birthday. In honor of the big day, Stamos stripped down to his birthday suit — literally — and posed for the camera while enjoying an outside shower. While the actor showed off almost everything, he strategically used his right hand to cover the front side of his lower body.

“The other side of 60. 📸 by @caitlinskybound,” Stamos captioned the saucy snap, giving photo credit to his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to gush over the cheeky image, with one person writing, “Thank you for giving the gays exactly what they want.”. Another quipped: “And still zero backfat Unbelievable you are an idol. You are my idol.” Others simply uploaded various GIFs of Stamos’ Full House character, Uncle Jesse, saying his iconic catchphrase, “Have mercy.”

Caitlin, for her part, also honored her husband’s big day with a touching tribute via Instagram.

“Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments,” she wrote alongside a selfie of the pair watching a sunset. “I’m excited that he’s sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October. If You Would Have Told Me is available for pre-sale ☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!”

Former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure also joined in on the well wishes, commenting, “Happy happy birthday Uncle J- ❤️.”

John has long been known for his youthful looks. Earlier this week, John and Caitlin’s 5-year-old son Billy commented on his dad’s spry appearance in an Instagram video, telling him: “You don’t look 60. You look like a baby.”

“I’m right where I’m supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love,” John wrote alongside the clip. “I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life.”

John met Caitlin in 2017 when they worked together on Law & Order: SVU in 2016 and announced their engagement one year later. Two months before the couple’s February 2018 wedding, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were expecting their first child. Caitlin gave birth to Billy in April 2018. (Prior to his romance with Caitlin, John was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005. Caitlin, meanwhile, was wed to Massimo Lusardi from 2011 to 2014.)

At the time, John gushed about his first weeks of fatherhood, telling Us, “I spend the most time just daydreaming about what his and our life will be like. There’s no wasting time anymore. That’s the best thing about being a dad.”

He revealed later that year that he and his wife were already planning to expand their family — but their son didn’t always make it easy.

“We are trying, but the kid is like a c-block. We try to do it fast and he screeches and that ruined the mood,” he joked on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2018, noting that he and McHugh were in a rush because he is getting “old.”