John Stamos’ pregnant fianceé, Caitlin McHugh, was robbed on Friday, February 2, just days before their wedding, which is set to take place this weekend.

Beverly Hills police confirmed to Us Weekly on Saturday, February 3, that McHugh’s room at the Beverly Hills Hotel had been broken into on Friday night, with the thieves stealing about $165,000 worth of jewelry. The room was unoccupied at the time and there are currently no suspects.

Despite TMZ claiming that McHugh, 31, would be “on the hook” to jeweler Neil Lane, who loaned her the expensive accessories, a source tells Us Weekly, “John’s a lucky guy. Neil and John are super close friends and John is not going to have to go into his pockets and pay anything. Neil will provide him with more jewelry and beautiful diamonds and this won’t set things back for the wedding at all.”

As previously reported, Stamos, 54, popped the question at Disneyland. “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned an illustration of the couple kissing at the Happiest Place on Earth in October 2017. Two months later, a rep for the Full House star confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple were expecting their first child.

The pair made an appearance at the SAG Awards last month where Stamos kissed McHugh’s belly for the cameras, just a day after the model debuted her baby bump with a post on Instagram.

Stamos and McHugh have been dating since last year. A source tells Us Weekly that the wedding is set for Sunday, February 5.

