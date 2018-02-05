When a newly-married John Stamos took to Instagram on Monday, February 5, to praise Citizen 90210 for their “amazing” Super Bowl party — the comments section was flooded with the 💔 emoji. The reason: his wedding band was on full display.

Stamos, 54, and model-actress Caitlin McHugh tied the knot on Saturday at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California, before heading back to their Beverly Hills home for a backyard reception. The 31-year-old bride, who is pregnant with her and the Fuller House actor’s first child, wore a white, strapless ballgown.

As previously reported, Stamos proposed to McHugh with an emerald-cut sparkler at Disneyland in October 2017. At the time, the pair had been dating for nearly two years. “I asked . . . she said Yes! . . . And we lived happily ever after,” he wrote in an Instagram post that month.

Meanwhile, the dad-to-be is counting down the days until he meets his bundle of joy. “It would be a tragedy if I didn’t have children and I finally found the right woman — the perfect woman,” he gushed to Entertainment Tonight in December. “I know my parents are smiling down. I know they would love her. She’s a gentle, kind, graceful soul who would be a good mother.” (Stamos’ father William died in 2001 and his mother Loretta passed away in 2014.)

Us Weekly confirmed McHugh’s pregnancy in January. Stamos was photographed kissing and caressing her bump at the SAG Awards the same month.

Stamos was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

