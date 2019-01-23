Still fighting. Johnny Depp submitted new information as part of his defamation lawsuit against The Sun in an effort to prove that he did not abuse ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Mr. Depp filed new and previously unseen evidence with the U.K. court, including security camera video clips of Ms. Heard’s face in the days following her false beating claims, sworn depositions taken in 2016 from neighbors, eyewitnesses and building personnel who interacted with Ms. Heard in the ensuing days, and more,” Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 22.

Waldman noted that the documents have been filed as exhibits and will be made public for an upcoming hearing.

Additionally, the lawyer pointed out that Heard, 32, is free to submit her own information to the court. “Mr. Depp also gave permission for Ms. Heard to give whatever evidence she wishes in The Sun defamation case,” he told Us. “We look forward to seeing that evidence, which we will hold up against the videos and witness statements we just filed.”

Depp, 55, is suing the U.K. newspaper for claiming that he “beat” the Aquaman actress during their marriage. The documents filed on Tuesday allege that police officers did not notice injuries when they reported to the scene of a May 2016 dispute between the former couple, during which Heard claimed her now-ex-husband threw a phone at her face. Authorities found no evidence of a crime at the time.

According to the court documents obtained by Us, which also contain several witness statements that claim to corroborate the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s defense, Depp said that The Sun “must have made a positive decision to present a totally one-sided picture, leaving out my side of the story and pretending it either did not exist or was not worth considering.”

Heard filed for divorce in May 2016. The pair, who tied the knot in February 2015, reached a settlement in August of that year when the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor agreed to pay the Justice League star $7 million, which she donated to charity.

Depp spoke out about the allegations in a GQ interview published in October 2018. “To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me. … Ultimately, the truth will come out in all of this and I will be standing on the right side of the roaring rapids,” he told the magazine. “I hope other people will be too.”

Heard’s lawyer called the Oscar nominee’s allegations “entirely untrue” and accused him of “shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard” in a statement to Us at the time.

Us Weekly has reached out to Heard’s lawyer again in light of Depp’s latest filing.

