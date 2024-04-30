Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is making it official with Josie Canseco.

Manziel, 31, and Canseco, 27, both took to their respective Instagram Stories on Monday, April 29, to share photos of them getting cozy at Stagecoach in Indio, California. According to TMZ, the snaps were taken as the pair watched Morgan Wallen’s performance at the music festival.

In the photo shared by Manziel, the athlete looked lovingly at Canseco as she stood with her arm around his shoulder. Canseco, meanwhile, shared a picture of the twosome in a close embrace.

The PDA comes after the duo sparked romance rumors earlier this month when Canseco shared a photo of her resting her feet on a man’s legs while on an airplane. Although Manziel’s face was not visible in the shot, his recognizable hand tattoos were.

Manziel was previously married to Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. The former couple tied the knot in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2021. Manziel confirmed their split in a 2019 statement.

“This is all very, very personal and very sad. I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time,” he told TMZ at the time. “My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field.”

Tiesi, 32, celebrated her and Manziel’s November 2021 divorce with a cake that read: “I do, I did, I’m officially done” and “divorced at last.” She shared a snap of the cake via Instagram with the note, “Thanks to all my girls for the craziest divorce party. No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya.”

Tiesi later moved on with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares son Legendary, 21 months. Manziel, meanwhile, dated model Kenzie Werner before he sparked a romance with Canseco.

Werner, 27, made headlines in April 2023 when she claimed her Instagram account had been hacked after the account shared photos of her with bruises and blood near her nose with the caption, “This is from Johnny Manziel.”

The Instagram Story was taken down minutes later, and Werner cleared things up the following day.

“Was hacked last night. Just got my account back. Please disregard what was posted. It isn’t as it seems,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

Later that year, Manziel opened up about his mental health and substance abuse struggles in the Netflix documentary Untold: Johnny Football, which premiered in August 2023.

“When I got everything that I wanted, I think I was the most empty that I’ve ever felt inside,” the Heisman trophy winner said while reflecting on the drug and alcohol abuse that ended his promising NFL career early.

Manziel also revealed that he went on a “$5 million bender” and contemplated suicide after being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016.

“I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life — spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life,” he said. “Months prior, I went and bought a gun that I knew I was going to use. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me. Still to this day, don’t know what happened, but the gun just clicked on me.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.