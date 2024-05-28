General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was protecting a coworker from armed car thieves when he was fatally shot, according to his brother.

The actor, best known for playing Brando Corbin in the ABC soap opera, died on Saturday, May 25, following a suspected car theft in downtown Los Angeles. He was 37.

TMZ was the first to report that Wactor was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning after allegedly spotting three men attempting to steal his catalytic converter.

Wactor’s younger brother, Grant Wactor, told the Daily Mail on Monday, May 27, that the actor had just finished a bartending shift and was walking with a female coworker when he saw the men surrounding his car.

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” said Grant. “He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’”

When Wactor realized what was happening, he tried to shield his coworker from the assailants, Grant said.

“And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him,” the actor’s brother told the Mail.

The Los Angeles Police Department told local news outlets that the shooting took place near the intersection of Hope Street and Pico Boulevard at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

“I just don’t understand what a senseless coward act by that person,” Scarlett Wactor, Wactor’s mother, told NBC4 Los Angeles.

General Hospital producers issued a statement regarding Wactor’s death on Monday.

“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time,” said the statement shared via X.

— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 27, 2024

“Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude,” Wactor’s agent, David Shaul, said in a statement to Variety on Sunday, May 26. “In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”