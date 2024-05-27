Johnny Wactor’s death has shocked the cast of General Hospital.

A string of current and past stars from the ABC daytime series took to social media to pay their respects after learning that Johnny, 37, was killed in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 25.

Sofia Mattson, who plays Sasha Gilmore, the widow of Johnny’s former character Brando Corbin on the show, told her followers her heart was “utterly broken.”

She wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 26, “Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy. He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much and I’m a better person for having known him. We shared so many special moments, both on and off screen, and I will forever cherish them deeply in my heart. You will be so incredibly missed Johnny … I’m sure you’re already busy taking care of everyone up there.”

Johnny’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, told TMZ on Sunday, May 26, that Johnny had been killed the previous day. He was allegedly with his coworker when they spotted three men attempting to steal his catalytic converter.

Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos, also shared a tribute via X on Sunday, writing “Heartbreaking. What an incredible man. Deep love and prayers to Johnny’s family.”

Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis Davis, posted via X, writing on Sunday, “Just tragic, enraging & heartbreaking. What a lovely man Johnny was.”

The tributes continued with Bonnie Burroughs, who portrayed Gladys Corbin on the show, sharing her sadness via Instagram. “I am heartbroken and sickened by this terrible loss. Johnny I love you. My heart breaks for your real mom and your whole family. The world is darker now,” she wrote on Sunday.

Ashton Arbab, who played Dev Cerci, also shared an emotional post via Instagram. He wrote on Sunday, “Absolutely heartbroken while typing this. Johnny Wactor was not only my TV dad for more than 25 episodes on General Hospital but he was a great human, a kind soul, an inspiration on and off set and a one of a kind actor. His talents always surprised me and allowed me to learn so much from the craft just by watching his work. I am forever grateful for the time I got to spend and work with him. Feels like yesterday you were giving me a big hug and talking to me about life. May your soul rest in peace Johnny. Heaven has gained an Angel.”

Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on the show, was also incredibly shocked and shared her thoughts via Instagram. “I’m in a state of disbelief and complete sadness. I don’t typically do posts like this, but Johnny was such a special person and it feels important (for me) to put these words out there.,” she wrote on Sunday. “To @johnnywactor ‘s mother and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine what you must be feeling right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Johnny was one of those rare “real individuals” that you almost never come across.

She continued, “During his time on GH I witnessed him work hard and truly have respect for every single person in our building. I just cannot believe that his life was stolen from him the way it was. My heart hurts. RIP Johnny.”

Lydia Look, who plays Selina Wu, shared memories of her own via Instagram. “Johnny, I’m crying and will be for a bit. I knew you were talented when you simply just took your shirt off when the rest of us were trying to outdo each other with our skits,” she wrote on Sunday. “I also knew there & then that you were fine as wine. I also saw how you’d let others take the spotlight whilst confident & loving in your own space. Most of all, I learnt what a magnificent human you were in our long car rides between fan events. I will cherish our chats. Thank you.”

An official statement was released by ABC via X on behalf of General Hospital on Sunday, which read, “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Johnny’s mother had told the outlet that Johnny did not try to intervene during the incident, but he was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital. She noted that Johnny was a “loving young man” and that his death “leaves a huge hole in the family’s heart.”

Johnny was seen in shows and films like Siberia and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage. He is best known for his role in General Hospital.