JoJo Fletcher is speaking out about Lincoln Adim’s casting scandal.

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that Becca Kufrin’s former Bachelorette contestant was convicted of sexual assault before the season premiered.

“How did that slip through the cracks is my question,” Fletcher, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, July 23, at the Stacy’s Cheese Petites launch party in Beverly Hills. “[It’s] just an unfortunate situation and you just wonder how that happened, you know? Obviously I don’t know how that happened. But I was shocked by it, I can tell you that, because there is an extensive background check and it seems like they are able to dig up anything and everything that you don’t want getting out but it gets out there.”

She added: “So it kind of shocked me and disappointed me that that wasn’t addressed before he was casted.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told Us in June that Adim, 26, “was found guilty on May 21 of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship early on May 30, 2016. He was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period.”

The Nigerian native was ordered by a judge to “stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years.”

Although Adim has yet to publicly address the ordeal, Warner Bros. told Us in June that “no one on The Bachelorette production had any knowledge about the incident or charges when [he] was cat, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct.”

Kufrin, 28, also spoke out about the casting while speaking to Us at her season’s “Men Tell All” taping in Los Angeles on Friday, July 20. “It’s of course unexpected and I had no idea on the show,” she revealed.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!