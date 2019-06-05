Oops! JoJo Fletcher came to the rescue after her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, fell butt-first onto a nail during a construction project.

“CAN’T MAKE THIS UP,” the former football player, 30, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, June 4, alongside a hilarious photo of the Bachelorette season 12 lead, 28, tending to the wound on his bare rear end in the middle of the woods in Prescott, Arizona.

“Fell backward onto a nail while dumpster diving for a counter top we mistakenly true away…it ripped through my jeans stuck me right in the left BUTT CHEEK!!!” he continued. “And this is what love really looks like… @joelle_fletcher wiping off the blood out of my crack and spraying it with alcohol. Now let me point out two things: ALCOHOL IN YOUR BUTT CRACK DOESN’T FEEL GOOD, and yes my ass needs a tan….ASAP. #cashpad.”

Rodgers later shared the same picture on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Y’all…this was a first.”

The couple, who fell in love and got engaged on The Bachelorette in 2016, were filming for their forthcoming CNBC home renovation series, Cash Pad, when the incident occurred. The show, which premieres on July 25, follows Fletcher and Rodgers as they transform ordinary houses and apartments in the Dallas, Austin and Phoenix areas into short-term rental properties.

The reality stars recently documented their own renovations on their Dallas home on their short-lived Kin web series, Engaged With JoJo & Jordan.

“We’re in the best place ever,” the Bachelor season 20 alum told Us Weekly exclusively in May about her relationship with the sports commentator. “We’ve been very open about our first year being tough — it wasn’t the easiest. We had definitely some rocky, rocky moments, but those were growing years. And so, we are at the best stage we’ve ever been in our relationship. Life just keeps getting better, you fall more in love. That sounds cheesy, but it’s true.”

