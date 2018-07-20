JoJo Siwa is proud to be a support system for Abby Lee Miller. The YouTube star opened up to Us Weekly about how the 51-year-old is doing amid her cancer battle.

“You know, Abby is doing great,” Siwa, 15, told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 19. “She’s in good spirits, she has great people surrounding her.”

Siwa notes the Abby Lee Dance Company founder, who is residing at a Los Angeles health facility, still “has a couple of rounds of chemo to go through,” but adds that “she’s a fighter, she’s got this.”

Siwa also dished to Us on her decision to keep in touch with her Dance Moms mentor despite the fact that many of her Lifetime castmates have lost touch with the TV personality..

“She gave me an opportunity nobody has,” Siwa gushed. “I will always love Abby. I don’t believe in hating people. Abby never did anything personally to harm me. We made a great show together, she had me on for 2 seasons. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Miller was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” a source told Us at the time, adding, “She will make it through this.”

Throughout treatments, Miller has often updated her followers on her health. Earlier this week, she revealed she had started her fifth round of chemotherapy.

The choreographer was sentenced to 366 days in prison for bankruptcy fraud in May 2017. One year later, she was released from the halfway house she was serving the last two months of her sentence.

