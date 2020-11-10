Jonathan Rhys Meyers was charged with a DUI and arrested on Sunday, November 8, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Vikings alum, 43, was given a field sobriety test after police received a call about a solo, minor collision in Malibu, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Tina Schrader told Us.

Deputies responded to the accident at 5:45 p.m. The deputy noted that the actor was alone in the car and did not strike another vehicle, adding they are “unaware of any injuries” at this time.

According to the arrest documents, bail was set at $5,000 and the Tudors star was released on citation on Monday, November 9, with a promise to appear in court on February 25.

The 12th Man actor has a history of alcohol abuse and run-ins with the police, including an airport incident two years ago.

Meyers was detained by police at Los Angeles International Airport in July 2018 after he was allegedly caught vaping during a flight from Miami to L.A.

The airport’s public information officer told Us at the time that the police received a call “regarding a smoker” on Meyers’ flight, which led to officers meeting the plane at the gate. “Police conducted a full investigation and found there was no domestic incident or smoking incident that had occurred and found that there was no crime,” the PIO said, noting that airline employees claimed that “there was drinking involved, but not enough” to cause trouble.

In September 2017, the Ireland native relapsed after his wife, Mara Lane, suffered a miscarriage.

“Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know,” Lane wrote via Instagram. “I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”

The Eugene actress also addressed recent photos that surfaced of Meyers being escorted out of Dublin Airport for allegedly being too intoxicated to board the flight.

“My husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news,” she continued. “He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let’s try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.”

Two years prior, Meyers apologized publicly for another “minor relapse” he had while in London in May 2015, where he was photographed drinking straight out of a vodka bottle walking in the street.

“Mara and I are thankful for your support and kindness during this time. I apologize for having a minor relapse and hope that people don’t think too badly of me,” he wrote on his then-fiancée’s Instagram account. “I stopped drinking immediately and it is no reflection on Damascus Cover as I was not meant to attend Cannes this year and I apologize to fans and colleagues.”

He added: “I feel I made a mistake and feel quite embarrassed but this was just a blip in my recovery otherwise I’m living a healthy life. Love and blessings. #Rebel #Angel.”

The Dracula alum was hospitalized in June 2011 after another relapse.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez