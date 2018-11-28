She’s moving on. Seven months after Jonathan Scott and Jacinta Kuznetsov called it quits, she’s engaged to bar owner and shark advocate Will Allen. “We have been best friends for years,” the former Property Brothers producer, 30, reveals of her new man in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

HGTV star Scott, 40, tells Us he wishes his ex “the very best always.” When they split in April, his brother Drew Scott told Us, “They’re good people, but they’re not right together.”

