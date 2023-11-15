Jonathan Van Ness shared an update on where he stands with Dax Shepard after their “very unexpected” debate about trans rights.

“I think Dax and I are good,” Van Ness, 36, shared during an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast released on Tuesday, November 14. “I haven’t spoken with him since.”

He added, “He’s nice. I have a lot of respect for him. I thought he was very brave to release it.”

Van Ness cried during a September appearance on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast when defending the rights of trans kids and discussing various issues in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Related: Dax Shepard’s Ups and Downs: Jonathan Van Ness Drama and More Dax Shepard is always one to speak his mind — which has occasionally landed him in hot water. The “Armchair Expert” podcast host made headlines in September 2023 when he got into a heated discussion with Jonathan Van Ness about gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Van Ness, who is nonbinary and uses all pronouns, broke […]

“It just felt fine — OK, actually it didn’t feel that good,” Van Ness admitted during Tuesday’s podcast, doubling down on previous claims that the conversation had been “really edited.”

“I just wished that I could have had a transcript or insight into what that edit would be. I asked for that and wasn’t given that. … That part was kind of hard,” the Queer Eye star explained, calling the unedited discussion much “worse” than what was released. “If a more accurate edit existed, you would see why I cried.”

Van Ness’ tense conversation with Shepard, 48, stemmed from a disagreement about whether The New York Times is considered anti-trans following the publication of several controversial articles. Shepard stated that “some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning,” claiming that to “question it makes you an enemy.”

Van Ness responded by saying, “I feel like I’m talking to my dad.” Shepard, for his part, apologized during the conversation and said he “did not intend at all” to start a debate on the topic.

“Every single thing I said, he had pushback,” Van Ness told “Not Skinny But Not Fat” host Amanda Hirsch on Tuesday. “I almost got up and left twice.”

Related: Stars Who Proudly Challenge Gender Norms: Harry Styles, Billy Porter, More Changing the game! Harry Styles, Billy Porter and more major stars have sparked important conversations about the gender binary, inspiring a generation of fans to be their most authentic selves. The former One Direction member caused a stir when he posed on the cover of Vogue magazine’s December 2020 issue in a lace-trimmed Gucci dress. […]

Van Ness hopes to one day have a separate conversation with Shepard about the incident. In fact, he even thought the “Armchair Expert” host might “reach out” after their podcast episode went live.

“There’s a world where a second conversation would be nice, privately, where [he gives] a more genuine apology and [takes] ownership,” Van Ness said.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

While Van Ness said that it felt like Shepard was “gaslighting” him throughout their conversation, the Netflix personality has no negative feelings toward the actor.

“I think Dax is really sweet,” he said. “I don’t think he means harm. I will say that. He does not mean harm. I thought it was brave [to release] the episode. I’m glad that he allowed for so many more people to be exposed to that conversation.”