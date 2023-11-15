Jonathan Van Ness shared an update on where he stands with Dax Shepard after their “very unexpected” debate about trans rights.
“I think Dax and I are good,” Van Ness, 36, shared during an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast released on Tuesday, November 14. “I haven’t spoken with him since.”
He added, “He’s nice. I have a lot of respect for him. I thought he was very brave to release it.”
Van Ness cried during a September appearance on Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast when defending the rights of trans kids and discussing various issues in the LGBTQIA+ community.
“It just felt fine — OK, actually it didn’t feel that good,” Van Ness admitted during Tuesday’s podcast, doubling down on previous claims that the conversation had been “really edited.”
“I just wished that I could have had a transcript or insight into what that edit would be. I asked for that and wasn’t given that. … That part was kind of hard,” the Queer Eye star explained, calling the unedited discussion much “worse” than what was released. “If a more accurate edit existed, you would see why I cried.”
Van Ness’ tense conversation with Shepard, 48, stemmed from a disagreement about whether The New York Times is considered anti-trans following the publication of several controversial articles. Shepard stated that “some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning,” claiming that to “question it makes you an enemy.”
Van Ness responded by saying, “I feel like I’m talking to my dad.” Shepard, for his part, apologized during the conversation and said he “did not intend at all” to start a debate on the topic.
“Every single thing I said, he had pushback,” Van Ness told “Not Skinny But Not Fat” host Amanda Hirsch on Tuesday. “I almost got up and left twice.”
Van Ness hopes to one day have a separate conversation with Shepard about the incident. In fact, he even thought the “Armchair Expert” host might “reach out” after their podcast episode went live.
“There’s a world where a second conversation would be nice, privately, where [he gives] a more genuine apology and [takes] ownership,” Van Ness said.
While Van Ness said that it felt like Shepard was “gaslighting” him throughout their conversation, the Netflix personality has no negative feelings toward the actor.
“I think Dax is really sweet,” he said. “I don’t think he means harm. I will say that. He does not mean harm. I thought it was brave [to release] the episode. I’m glad that he allowed for so many more people to be exposed to that conversation.”