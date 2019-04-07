Looking to the future. Bachelorette alum Jordan Rodgers referenced his plans to marry JoJo Fletcher as they attended his brother Luke Rodgers’ wedding on Sunday, April 7.

Sharing a photo with Fletcher, Luke, and his bride, Aimee Wathen, at their rehearsal dinner at Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes in Nashville, Jordan, 30, wrote, “Wedding Day for these two! Couldn’t be happier to add a sister to the family! @joelle_fletcher we are up next!”

The former Bachelorette star, 28, replied to his post with two red hearts.

It’s unclear if Jordan and Luke’s brother, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, who has been estranged from his family, attended the nuptials, but his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, is set to be a presenter at the ACM awards, which are being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback hinted in December that he might have patched up his troubled relationship with his parents, Edward and Darla Rodgers, telling a reporter that he was “at home with my folks in town for my birthday” earlier in the month.

The family’s problems were first exposed when Jordan appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016 before he went on to propose to Fletcher on the season finale.

The Shop Fletch founder told Us Weekly last November that even though the pair have been engaged for almost three years, they “don’t feel pressure” to walk down the aisle.

“People are waiting on it, but what I have learned in life is that you can’t do anything for other people,” Fletcher told Us. “We’re very secure and happy in our situation … It’s funny because we talk about life like we’re already married. It’s so weird. I forget that there’s that major step that’s there, something that, obviously, I can’t wait for. I can’t wait for my wedding day when it is that day.”

She also didn’t rule out having their nuptials televised.

“I would never say no, never, but I think it’s very important that, if it was a televised wedding, that it stays true and organic to us,” she said. “We would never do a wedding that was just filled with a bunch of Bachelor people that we don’t even know, because that’s not us. But, if we could have it the exact way that we’d want it to be, and allow people to see it as well, then I would say yes.”

