It’s a boy! Jordin Sparks and new husband Dana Isaiah are expecting a baby boy. The pregnant singer took to Instagram to share the news with her fans on Thursday, November 23, with a photo of herself and Isaiah holding blue confetti.

“IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!” Sparks, 27, captioned the pic on Thanksgiving day. “@_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man! 💙💙💙💙”

The couple were all smiles in the photo, with the American Idol alum wearing a hot pink T-shirt and jeans while cradling her belly with one hand, and her husband wore a blue shirt and dark pants. Isaiah also celebrated the news by sharing a photo of them together on Instagram on Thursday.

”How beautiful it is to remain silent when someone expects you to be enraged. Son, you will be welcomed into this world with nothing but love from the people that matter,” Isaiah wrote, responding to some critics who commented on Sparks’ post. “There will always be haters get used to it now. Just know your parents and family got you! Always be unapologetically YOU!”

Sparks shocked her fans when she revealed on November 14 that she secretly wed the aspiring model in mid-July and that they were also expecting their first child together, due in late spring 2018. The couple haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship often, but they do share sweet moments together and messages for each other on social media.

“I thank God for you every mother loving day! Every single day with you gets better. Thanks for putting up with my weird crazy behind,” Isaiah captioned a photo of them on September 20. “I’m a work in progress after being single for long but you make this commitment thing I was so scared of EASY! Loving you is fun ❤️💯 #wcw #wce”

Prior to marrying Isaiah, Sparks dated Sage the Gemini, calling it quits in February 2016 after 10 months of dating. She was also in a relationship with Jason Derulo for three years before they split in September 2014.

