Surprise! Jordin Sparks secretly wed boyfriend Dana Isaiah in mid-July – and the American Idol alum and aspiring model are expecting their first child in late spring of 2018, Us Weekly confirms.

While they don’t often speak publicly about their relationship, Sparks and Isaiah frequently share their sweet moments on Instagram. On October 13, the “Battlefield” singer posted a photo of her husband posing, writing: “I adore you, @_danaisaiah. ♥🦋😍#finemothashutyomouthfriday#whywaituntilmonday #mine #yesLawd#mce.”

I thank God for you every mother loving day! Every single day with you gets better. Thanks for putting up with my weird crazy behind. I'm a work in progress after being single for long but you make this commitment thing I was so scared of EASY! Loving you is fun ❤️💯 #wcw #wce A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Isaiah similarly gushed over his love on September 20. “I thank God for you every mother loving day! Every single day with you gets better,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Sparks leaning in to give him a kiss on the cheek. “Thanks for putting up with my weird crazy behind. I’m a work in progress after being single for long but you make this commitment thing I was so scared of EASY!”

He added: “Loving you is fun ❤️💯 #wcw #wce.”

On August 16, he captioned an Instagram photo of the pair: “Real love. I think I found a real love. I KNOWWW I found a real love.”

Sparks and Sage the Gemini called in quits in February 2016 after 10 months of dating. She previously dated Jason Derulo for about three years, with their relationship ultimately ending in September 2014.

