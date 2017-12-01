Ten years after Jordin Sparks won American Idol’s sixth season at the age of 17, the singer is hopeful she’ll get to be part of ABC’s reboot of the talent competition.

“I want to be,” Sparks told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, November 30. “I got to do the kick off for the auditions this past summer. It was really cool to experience that, in a different capacity instead of being the one standing in line, I was there kind of just like looking at everything and observing, which was really cool. I would love to be a part of the show.”

“I don’t know what capacity it will be in yet because there are so many pieces,” Sparks, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Dana Isaiah, continued. “They do the auditions, then they do Hollywood Week, and then there’s 24 and all of those different things. Whatever they ask and whatever they work out — I think it would be a really fun thing to be a part of.”

As a viewer of the show as well, Sparks is excited to see Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on the judging panel. “As far as judges go, I love the diversity on the panel. I think it’s great,” the “Battlefield” singer – who spent the day at the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club’s Joel E. Smilow Clubhouse in the Bronx supporting U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good campaign – told Us. “It’s funny because early, early on when they said it was coming back … I heard the rumor that Lionel was coming back … and then they confirmed it a month ago or a month and a half ago and I was just really happy that that actually happened because I think he is excellent. It’s kind of like how Randy was a producer and song writer so… Lionel is everything. He’s a songwriter, he’s a producer, he has acted in movies. He’s an amazing singer and performer. I think there’s going to be a lot of great gems that he’s able to say.”

She added: “Not saying the other judges won’t either. For me, I was just excited about Lionel.”

Seeing American Idol come back to life has motivated the singer to work on new music. “I’m coming up with some good stuff and now I have been inspired in many different ways by my husband, and our new child that is going to be coming into the world,” she told Us. “So I’m hoping that this music is my best yet.”

Reporting by Marc Lupo

