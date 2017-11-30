Mama-to-be! Jordin Sparks opened up about her pregnancy excitement during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 30.

“I’m feeling really good,” Sparks, who spent the day at the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club’s Joel E. Smilow Clubhouse in the Bronx supporting U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good campaign, told Us. “I haven’t had any morning sickness. Things have been good, but now I have just been hit with really random headaches every once in a while and I don’t know how to deal with them really because you take Tylenol. So that’s been new. Learning what I can and can’t have has kind of been a struggle. But other than that, it’s been great. I’m excited.”

The American Idol alum, 27, who secretly wed boyfriend Dana Isaiah in mid-July, is carrying the couple’s first child together. “Both sides of the family can’t wait,” Sparks gushed. “My brother and my husband’s site had babies a month a part, so we had two new additions to the family already this year so everybody is excited about them … and then this came and so everybody is just really, really excited. So I’m excited I will be able to welcome him into a family that is just obsessed with kids.”

When it comes to preparing for their son’s arrival, Sparks and Isaiah are going with the flow. “I’m not really a big planner. I never have been,” she admitted. “So I have no idea what I’m doing and I think that’s part of the fun and part of the excitement.”

As previously reported, Sparks and Isaiah are expecting a baby boy. “We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list,” the “Battlefield” songstress captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Isaiah on November 23, revealing the gender of their baby-to-be. “@-danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man!”

Reporting by Marc Lupo

