Josh Brolin finally spoke out in a new interview about being arrested in 2004 for domestic abuse after an alleged altercation with his then-wife, Diane Lane.

“God, I’ve never been so careful with my words. Ever. Maybe in all 50 years,” the Deadpool 2 actor, 50, told The New York Times in a profile published on Wednesday, June 20. “And there’s no reason for me to be other than there’s no explaining it. Do you know what I mean? The only person who can explain that would be Diane, and she’s chosen not to, so I’m O.K. with that.”

Brolin and the Unfaithful actress, 53, were married from 2004 to 2013. Four months into their marriage, she called the police and claimed that he had hit her in their Los Angeles home. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. She declined to press charges, and the case was ultimately dropped. A rep for the couple called the incident a “misunderstanding” in a statement released at the time, adding, “They are home together and are embarrassed the matter went this far.”

“I was more reactive, I was more, ‘People need to know the truth.’ Whatever I say is going to sound like compensation for a perpetrator,” the Oscar winner told the Times. “I’ve gotten to a place where all that matters is that I have control over my behavior, and at that time, it was a little more chaotic.”

Lane declined to comment on the newspaper’s profile.

Brolin went on to marry his former assistant Kathryn Boyd in 2016. They announced this May that they are expecting their first child together, a girl. He already shares son Trevor, 29, and daughter Eden, 24, with his first wife, Alice Adair, to whom he was married from 1988 to 1994.

