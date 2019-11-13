



Partners in life and on TV? Josh Dallas is ready and willing to get back on screen with his wife Ginnifer Goodwin.

“We’d love to,” Dallas, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively at the NBC Fall + Midseason Lunch on Monday, November 11, in Los Angeles about reuniting with Goodwin, 41, on another TV show. “She’s my favorite scene partner, so I would love to work with her again.”

The Kentucky native and his wife, who he married in Venice, California in April 2014, first met on the set of Once Upon a Time where they played Prince Charming and Snow White, respectively. The show wrapped in 2017, but that doesn’t mean their days of acting together are behind them.

In fact, Dallas likes the idea of his wife joining the Manifest cast eventually.

“She would love to,” he told Us about guest starring on the NBC drama. “She loves the show, so we’ll have to find the timing. This year she was a little busy, so I don’t know, maybe season 3.”

Goodwin recently appeared in CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill and although she wouldn’t give anything away about the show to her husband while taping, Dallas reveals that the two frequently run lines together.

“You know, not this one! She would not tell me anything about it. She’s like, ‘I want you not to know anything about it and I want you to go through and discover it on TV.’ So, I didn’t know anything about it,” the actor said. “So, I ran nothing, and it drove me insane! Cause, usually, we do.”

With each of them being on a hit show, Dallas admits that he is only able to find a work-life balance because of his partner.

“It’s tough. It’s not easy, but we just do what we can,” the Thor actor said. “You know, I have a great partner and she is also an actress, and she also gets it. We just try and keep everything real when we’re together and we try to keep family, family and that always grounds us.”

Dallas and Goodwin have two children together, sons Oliver, 5, and Hugo, 3.