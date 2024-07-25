Josh Hall’s ex-wife, Chelsea Hall, was blindsided when he went public with now estranged wife, Christina Hall, back in 2021.

“I didn’t know about her or them having a relationship until photos came out,” Chelsea, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I assumed he was having a relationship with someone. Only because it was something that came out of the blue.”

Chelsea married Josh, 44, in August 2016 and nearly two years later, they moved to Austin in May 2018. According to court documents obtained by Us, they separated in February 2021, he filed for divorce the following month in March and it was final in May. Two months later in July news of Josh and Christina’s relationship went public.

“I moved out of our house in June 2021,” Chelsea told Us, explaining that Josh “didn’t disclose anything about someone else until our divorce was final.”

Josh and Flip or Flop star Christina, 41, quietly wed in April 2022, nearly a year after going public in July 2021. They eventually married in a second ceremony in September 2022 before working with Joshua on her show Christina in the Country, which premiered in January 2023.

The public nature of their relationship “threw a wrench in the healing process” for Chelsea, who was still reeling from her divorce.

“It wasn’t an easy thing to see. But I got through it and I’m on the other side,” she continued. “I think I was more in shock still and still getting over the divorce and out on my own and back to normal.”

Despite the hard times, Chelsea still praised Josh, calling him “a go-getter” during their marriage.

“He was a great provider. Josh always did everything he could to take care of me and our life,” she recalled. “He always made sure we had the things we needed. He took a lot of pride in his house. He was always out doing stuff, working in the yard, taking care of our dogs. I can’t say anything bad about how he took care of his life.”

She added: “I don’t have ill will toward Josh. We spent seven years together and we were married for almost five.”

Josh and Christina shocked fans earlier this month when they filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. (Christina listed their separation date as July 7 and news broke on July 15.) An insider told Us that they were “having issues for a while,” noting Josh has moved out of their shared home.

As for Chelsea’s take on Josh and Christina’s divorce, she’s admittedly “a little shocked” about the split. (Prior to Josh, Christina was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.)

“They looked really happy,” she shared. “They looked like they were doing great.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson