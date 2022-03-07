They said “I do” — months ago! Josh Hartnett secretly married Tamsin Egerton last year, Us Weekly confirms.

The Penny Dreadful alum, 43, married his British girlfriend, 33, in November 2021, according to his rep.

November is also Egerton’s birth month. She thanked fans for birthday messages in November via Instagram and subtly showed off what appear to be to her wedding rings. A diamond ring on her left had was accompanied by a diamond-encrusted band.

“My family only really celebrate two months of the year- we are either born in July or November 😅,” she captioned the snap, in which she rested her chin on her left hand, giving a great view of her rings. “So this week we had THREE birthdays, from Monday to Friday, Thanksgiving and a 6th birthday party on the Saturday! 💞 It’s been one incredible week and I can safely say we’re all happily exhausted. One daughter’s husky first words this morning were, ‘Is it another party day?'”

Us first revealed the couple got together after they were spotted in both New York City and Dublin, Ireland, in May 2013. “They seem to just really enjoy each other’s company,” a source dished at the time. “And he thinks she’s gorgeous, of course.”

The insider added that while the performers met on the set of The Lovers in 2012, they didn’t start dating until after filming wrapped. Hartnett and the Love, Rosie actress share three children, ages 6, 4, and 2. They have not revealed their children’s names.

Six months after Egerton gave birth to their first child, Hartnett raved about becoming a dad.

“It puts things in a totally new perspective, of course,” he said during an April 2016 appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael. “I mean, your ego melts away when you have a new kid. Your heart kind of leaves your body and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while. It’s really terrifying but it’s beautiful. I love it more than anything. I wish I would have started it earlier. But I’m so glad that she is the one I’m raising.”

In December 2021, while keeping his new marriage to Egerton secret, Hartnett told Australian morning show Sunrise why he stepped away from Hollywood blockbusters to focus on smaller movies. “It was the best thing for my mental health and my career to keep Hollywood at bay,” he noted.

Hartnett’s career took off in 1998 when he made his film debut in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later followed by The Faculty and The Virgin Suicides. After starring in big-budget awards winners such as Black Hawk Down, Pearl Harbor and Sin City, Hartnett consciously chose to look for projects that drew less attention.

“Luckily, I think I hit onto it early on in my life,” he said at the time. “It’s about creating a good home life and being able to do things that are wild and wonderful like making films, which is such a privilege.”

