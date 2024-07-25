Josh Hartnett and his wife, Tamsin Egerton, enjoyed a date night at the premiere of his new movie Trap.

The couple walked the red carpet on Wednesday, July 24, in New York City. Hartnett, 46, rocked a black suit with a white dress shirt with a few of the buttons undone. Egerton, 35, stunned in a strapless black gown. While posing for photos, Hartnett and Egerton shared a sweet kiss.

Hartnett stars in the thriller as Cooper, a man who takes his daughter to a concert but learns the event is a trap set by police to catch a wanted serial killer. The M. Night Shyamalan flick, which hits theaters on August 2, also features Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, Alison Pill, Kid Cudi and more.

Recently, Hartnett has been making a resurgence in Hollywood, and Egerton has been by his side for it all. Earlier this year, the pair attended the Oscars together. The actor had a supporting role in the 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer, which ended up winning Best Picture.

Hartnett and Egerton began dating after meeting on the set of their movie The Lovers, which premiered in 2013. The twosome welcomed their first child in 2015 followed by baby No. 2 in August 2017. In January 2021, Hartnett shared that the couple also welcomed a third child in late 2019.

Us Weekly confirmed in March 2022 that Harnett and Egerton secretly tied the knot in November 2021. Earlier this year, Hartnett subtly revealed they had secretly welcomed their fourth child.

“I have four kids; I live in the countryside. I’m busy either working or taking care of them,” he shared with Gold Derby in February.

As Hartnett and Egerton expanded their family, the SAG winner was candid about how his decision to take a hiatus from acting was the “best thing” for his mental health.

“It’s about creating a good home life and being able to do things that are wild and wonderful like making films, which is such a privilege,” he said in a December 2021 interview with Sunrise.

Now that Hartnett is back on the big screen, he’s not opposed to taking on more family-friendly projects.

“If someone were to offer me a movie that my kids could watch, I would take it in an instant,” Hartnett said in an interview with E! News on Tuesday, July 23. “But because of the way Hollywood works now, they see me in a different light, and I don’t know if I get those roles now. We’ll see.”

The actor admitted that if he got the chance to do a film in an “animated world” he wouldn’t hesitate to share the special moment with his little ones.

“I would definitely want to do that for my kids,” he explained. “I would love for them to be able to come to the premiere.”

Trap premieres in theaters on Friday, August 2.