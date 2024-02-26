Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton’s romance is a classic costars to lovers tale.

The couple met in 2011 playing love interests in the movie film The Lovers. After becoming friends, Hartnett and Egerton’s romantic relationship was confirmed in 2013 when they were spotted spending time together in New York City and Ireland.

The pair welcomed three children together prior to secretly tying the knot in November 2021. Hartnett called becoming a parent “terrifying” and “beautiful” during an April 2016 appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael, adding, “I love it more than anything. I wish I would have started it earlier.”

Hartnett, who took a brief step back from Hollywood in the 2010s, has also been candid about how fatherhood has changed his career. He told The Independent in June 2023 that he spends “90 percent” of his life at home with his family, noting that maintaining a healthy work/life balance is “essential to me maintaining a healthy mind.”

Hartnett revealed in February 2024 that he and Egerton had welcomed a fourth child.

Scroll below to relive Hartnett and Egerton’s biggest relationship moments:

May 2013

The couple began dating one year after wrapping production on the film The Lovers. “They seem to just really enjoy each other’s company,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “And he thinks she’s gorgeous, of course.”

June 2015

When asked to describe her “day-to-day style” in an interview with Marie Claire, Egerton said she often wore Hartnett’s clothes. “He has an amazing array of cashmere jumpers, which I steal a lot,” she told the outlet. “His Saint Laurent one shrunk in the wash and now fits me perfectly. He said, ‘That was my favorite jumper, now it’s your favorite jumper.’”

December 2015

Five months after Egerton’s pregnancy was announced, Us confirmed that the couple had welcomed their first child together. At the time, Hartnett was seen holding a baby carrier while leaving a London hospital with his then-girlfriend.

August 2017

Hartnett and Egerton’s second child was born. The previous February, Egerton revealed her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump with Hartnett at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

2019

Hartnett revealed in a January 2021 interview with Mr. Porter that he and Egerton had quietly welcomed their third child in 2019. “The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I’m still able to do good work and, as I’ve got older, the characters have become more interesting,” he told the outlet.

January 2020

Opening up about his and Egerton’s family life, Hartnett told Variety that they split their time between London and the U.S. “We have a place in the States, too, and we go back and forth,” he explained. “My partner is English. When we started having children, she wanted to be near her family, so we’re here a lot of the time to make that happen.”

November 2021

Us confirmed in March 2022 that Hartnett and Egerton had secretly wed the previous November. Egerton hinted at their nuptials in a November 2021 Instagram post, which featured a photo of her wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring and wedding band on her left hand.

July 2023

The actors made a rare red carpet appearance at the London premiere of Hartnett’s film Oppenheimer, in which he played physicist Ernest Lawrence. Hartnett walked the red carpet in a dark gray suit and light gray button-up, while Egerton sported a long-sleeved teal maxi dress with a pink and white floral pattern.

February 2024

Hartnett revealed on the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet that he and Egerton had become the parents of four kids. “I have four kids; I live in the countryside,” he told Gold Derby when asked if he was aware of “Josh Hartnett Renaissance” trending on social media. “I’m busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That’s really kind.”