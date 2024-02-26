Josh Hartnett and his wife, Tamsin Egerton, privately welcomed baby No. 4.

The Oppenheimer star, 45, subtly shared the happy news while on the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24. While chatting with Gold Derby about his return to acting, Hartnett confessed that he was unaware that the “Josh Hartnett Renaissance” was trending on social media.

“I have four kids; I live in the countryside,” he said on Saturday. “I’m busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That’s really kind.”

Hartnett was in attendance to support his film, Oppenheimer, which won the night’s biggest honor, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Before the SAG Awards were handed out, Hartnett opened up about what it was like joining the star-studded biopic, helmed by Christopher Nolan.

“Being in the film with these other actors and just Chris deciding to choose me to play this role was the winning goal,” he said to Laverne Cox during the E! Live From the Red Carpet preshow. “We had a fun time making the film, and then for it to be so phenomenally received and to have it be nominated by our peers for acting categories, across the board, is great.”

Hartnett and Egerton’s exciting news comes nearly two years after they secretly tied the knot. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2022 that the couple wed in November 2021. At the time, Egerton, 35, thanked her fans for all the warm birthday wishes she received and eagle-eyed users noticed she was rocking a diamond ring on her left hand.

“My family only really celebrate two months of the year- we are either born in July or November 😅,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021 alongside a photo of her resting her chin on her left hand, giving a great view of her rings. “So this week we had THREE birthdays, from Monday to Friday, Thanksgiving and a 6th birthday party on the Saturday! 💞 It’s been one incredible week and I can safely say we’re all happily exhausted. One daughter’s husky first words this morning were, ‘Is it another party day?’”

Egerton and Hartnett began dating in May 2013, one year after they wrapped up filming their movie The Lovers. In addition to their newborn, the pair share three children, who were born in 2015, 2017 and 2019. After welcoming their first child, Hartnett opened up about becoming a father.

“It puts things in a totally new perspective, of course,” he said during an April 2016 appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael. “I mean, your ego melts away when you have a new kid. Your heart kind of leaves your body and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while. It’s really terrifying but it’s beautiful. I love it more than anything. I wish I would have started it earlier.”