Josh Peck just went there! Days after welcoming his first child with wife Paige O’Brien, the Drake and Josh alum proved he’s a light-hearted dad.

Peck, 32, shared a photo of himself shirtless while cradling his newborn son, Max Milo Peck, on Wednesday, January 2, alongside the hilarious caption, “For some reason he’s not latching…”

But O’Brien, 28, didn’t find the joke to be very funny. She snapped back in the comments, “You’re sick.”

The couple welcomed their first child on Monday, December 31. O’Brien shared an adorable snapshot of Max swaddled in a blanket while sucking on a pacifier in bed and Peck sweetly commented, “Love you both forever.”

Peck and O’Brien also received warm wishes from their circle of celebrity friends, including Kristen Doute, John Stamos, Christy Carlson Romano, Miranda Cosgrove, Bob Saget and more.

The Grandfathered actor and the film editor announced the pregnancy news in August via Instagram alongside a photo of O’Brien’s bare bump. They exchanged vows in Malibu in June 2017, more than one year after getting engaged in Paris.

O’Brien shared silly sentiments on social media throughout her pregnancy. “Hey guys, if I do that fun thing that pregnant women like to do and ask if I should chop my hair off or get bangs, please say no,” she captioned an Instagram selfie in August. “Thank you in advance.”

Peck also documented his fatherhood preparations on Instagram. In December 2018, he held Stamos’ 9-month-old son, Billy, and thanked the Full House alum, 55, “for all the dad training.”

