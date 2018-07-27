Newlywed bliss! It’s been nearly one month since Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s July 1 nuptials, and the duo are “loving every minute” of their life as husband and wife.

“Time has flown by,” the couple reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Duggar, 21, adds: “We now understand why God considers marriage such a beautiful thing.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Counting On star proposed to Swanson, 18, in March. Duggar told Us that he popped the question at “the exact spot where her parents were engaged.”

“I’m really excited to be getting married to Josiah,” Swanson gushed to Us at the time. “Everything about engagement was such a special moment for me. I’m especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him!”

Back in January, Duggar and Swanson announced they were “officially courting” after years of friendship.

“I came up behind her at a meal while she was hanging out with some of my siblings and surprised her,” he recalled in a video posted to the Duggar family’s website at the time. “[I] sat down and asked her, ‘You wanna move to the next level, from friendship to courtship?’”

Swanson revealed at the time she had “no clue” that Duggar was interested in starting a courtship with her. “I was totally shocked,” she explained.

Fast forward six months, and the duo tied the knot at a ceremony officiated by Swanson’s father.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” Duggar and Swanson told Us in a statement on July 1. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect! What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Since the wedding, the pair have turned their attention to making plans for the future.

“It’s been especially fun to simply work on setting up our house together and just settle into life,” the twosome tells Us. “We’re enjoying dreaming and thinking of the future together.”

The new season of Counting On premieres on TLC Monday, July 30th at 9 p.m. ET.

For more on their relationship and the Duggar family, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!