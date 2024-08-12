Judge Orders Julie Chrisley to Appear in Court for Resentencing

A judge has ordered Julie Chrisley to appear in court in September for her resentencing hearing.

Chrisley, 51, previously requested to appear virtually to avoid traveling for “an unnecessarily extended period of time and impose undue physical hardship,” according to WSB Atlanta. She is currently being held at FMC Lexington in Kentucky and would be required to travel to Georgia.

“Because Mrs. Chrisley is presently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) outside the state of Georgia, BOP likely would transfer her via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy, multiple-hour trip while shackled to facilitate her appearance in court,” read a filing from her legal team, per reports.

The request was ultimately denied by a federal court judge. Chrisley’s resentencing hearing is scheduled for September 25 in Atlanta.

Related: Everything to Know About Todd and Julie Chrisley's Fraud Trial More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were first indicted in 2019 on charges of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. After being found guilty in June 2022, Todd, 55, was sentenced to 12 years while Julie received seven years in prison.

While the couple have maintained their innocence, Julie reported to Kentucky, while Todd turned himself in at the FPC Pensacola minimum security facility in Florida. Us Weekly previously confirmed that Todd’s sentence was reduced to 10 years while Julie’s was reduced by 14 months.

In June, Julie’s prison sentence was thrown out by an appeals court which ruled that the judge in her 2022 trial miscalculated her sentence.

“After careful consideration, and with the benefit of oral argument, we affirm the district court on all issues except for the loss amount attributed to Julie,” the judges stated last month, per court documents obtained by Us. “The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record.”

Julie’s case was then sent to a lower court so they could “resentence her accordingly,” per the docs.

“The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Ms. Chrisley’s sentencing and remanded the case for her to be resentenced,” Julie’s legal team said in a statement to Us at the time. “While this is not a dismissal of the case against her, it will result in [a] new sentence conforming with the Appeals’ Court’s instructions.”

Following the development, the Chrisley family was hopeful that Julie’s resentencing could bring more positive outcomes.

Related: Chrisley Family Drama Through the Years: Legal Trouble, Feuds and More Let the cameras roll. Chrisley Knows Best is certainly not without drama, but its stars have been at the center of more controversies than a single reality show can handle. Fans met Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and their kids — Chase, Savannah and Grayson — when the series premiered on USA Network in March 2014. […]

“We’re pleased that the Court agreed that Julie’s sentence was improper, but we’re obviously disappointed that it rejected Todd’s appeal,” Alex Little, an attorney for the family, told Us in a June statement. “With this step behind us, we can now challenge the couple’s convictions based on the illegal search that started the case.”

The statement continued: “The family appreciates the continued support they’ve received throughout this process. And they’re hopeful for more good news in the future.”

Todd and Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, also celebrated her mom’s minor legal victory.

“Didn’t necessarily go as we hoped,” Savannah, 27, said in a video uploaded via Instagram. “But we do have a little win.”