Grateful for the well wishes. Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans expressed her thankfulness for fans who sent support after she nearly had both legs amputated due to her battle with coronavirus.

“Thank you!!” the actress, 55, shared via Facebook on Tuesday, June 9. “Your love and prayers and support have meant the world to me!!”

Evans’ rep revealed earlier this week that she became ill with COVID-19 while in the hospital following a horse-riding accident. “I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital – 23 days now and counting,” Howie Tiger Simon explained in a Monday, June 8, Facebook post. “She contracted COVID-19 while there and she had what is known as the COVID blood clots in her legs and she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions. She had mild symptoms – fever, aches, a cough and the blood clots. On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscious with no numbing of the area!”

Simon assured fans that the soap star is on the mend, though. “Speaking to her on Sunday, she was in good spirits and back to Judi ‘humor’ despite all these spiraling turn of events,” he continued. “She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they’ve helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!”

Evans suffered extensive injuries — including a broken collarbone, seven broken ribs, a collapsed lung from blunt force trauma and two chipped vertebrae — after falling off a horse in Los Angeles in May.

She told Good Morning America on Tuesday that she asked to be tested for coronavirus after recognizing her symptoms. “They had taken down a few tests without a mask on,” she said. “[They tested me] and it came back positive.”

Evans has starred on Days of Our Lives since 1986. Her character, Adrienne Kiriakis, was killed off in January, but costar Wally Kurth previously promised she would return to the show in some capacity.

The NBC soap opera suspended production in March due to the pandemic. Days of Our Lives films eight months in advance, so the show is expected to air new episodes until fall.

