Judy Greer 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Think you know everything about Judy Greer? The funny actress, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly 25 things you might not know about her — including her dream job, her secret talents and which celebrity’s wineglass she once stole. Read on to learn more about the Into the Dark: Good Boy star.

1. I threw the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game once. It was a strike.

2. When I was a kid, I had a subscription to Vogue and wanted to be a fashion designer.

3. I’ve never been to London. I know a lot of people haven’t, but every time I tell people that, they seem shocked. I guess I put out I’ve-been-to-London vibes?

4. I ran in two marathons. I have the medals to prove it!

5. I love a good audiobook. So does my dog, Mary Richards. I’ll just keep walking her forever if it’s really good!

6. I’m a very messy cook. My husband, [Dean E. Johnsen], said it was what made him fall in love with me. Not!

7. I’m terrified of skiing.

8. My dog doesn’t know any tricks, but she can eat grass to make herself barf.

9. I sewed most of my own clothes in high school. I was very lanky. It was hard to find cute clothes that fit. I would alter thrift store clothes too.

10. I didn’t believe Archer would ever make it on air — it’s so dirty. It was also the funniest script I’d ever read.

11. I read so much as a kid that my parents would tell my babysitters I wasn’t allowed to just sit and read all day.

12. I’m really good at pouring liquids from one container into another.

13. I can’t grow things. I couldn’t even grow scallions.

14. I saw David Schwimmer once at the movies. Years later, I worked with him on my very first movie [1998’s Kissing a Fool].

15. I have a fantasy of working in my interior designer’s store, Rubbish Interiors. I love antiques and vintage furniture.

16. I’ve never seen Star Wars.

17. When I have to sing in public, I usually cry, unless I’m a few beers in at karaoke. Then I sound just like Beyoncé — it’s weird!

18. Spiders suck. They’re terrifying demons who want to crawl into my mouth and sting my insides while I sleep.

19. I’m trying to learn Spanish. We should all speak at least two languages.

20. I’m a lapsed Catholic, but I still enjoy giving stuff up for Lent. This year, I gave up online shopping. You don’t know what you got until it’s gone.

21. People are always asking, “Beatles or Stones?” To that I say, The Who! #sorrynotsorry

22. I think I hate hashtags. I just wrote one and I’m already regretting it.

23. I don’t know how to make coffee. (OK, truth? I won’t learn. I do smoothies and my husband does coffee.)

24. I once waited on Michael Jordan. I stole his wineglass and gave it to my friend Sarah. She still has it.

25. I threw myself a Madonna-themed birthday party when I was in elementary school. Prizes were awarded for best costume and lip-syncing. I won them all. I was also the judge.

Blumhouse will celebrate Pet Appreciation Week with Into the Dark: Good Boy, starring Greer, June 12 on Hulu.