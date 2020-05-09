Keeping kids entertained amid quarantine has never been easier! Anne Hathaway, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more stars are in streamable children’s television shows.

The actress, 37, and the Tony winner, 40, recently appeared in The Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate special alongside Tracee Ellis Ross. The show followed Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster and more characters as they found new ways to play despite social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Princess Diaries star sang “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” with Elmo, while the Hamilton creator led rounds of “Old McDonald Had a Farm” and the Black-ish star, 47, sang in a video chat chorus with the puppets.

This isn’t Hathaway’s first project with Sesame Workshop as her Sesame Street movie with Chance the Rapper is set to hit theaters in 2021.

“I’m over the moon,” the Devil Wears Prada star told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019 of joining the cast. “A big reason why I’m doing it is just an off chance that [my son, Jonathan, 4], has a memory of hanging out with Cookie Monster.”

The Oscar winner added at the time: “I’m a big fan of Snuffleupagus. I love Snuffy, but my son is all about Cookie Monster. All about Cookie Monster.”

In addition to these iconic characters, the options are endless for kids’ shows available to stream amid quarantine with celebrity parts or guest appearances.

The Office’s Angela Kinsey hosts Disney+’s Be Our Chef, a cooking competition that features families from diverse backgrounds, and Jack Black, Elijah Wood, Erykah Badu and Sarah Silverman have all appeared in Yo Gabba Gabba episodes on YouTube.

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon is also in two fun specials to stream — PBS’ Nature Cat and Netflix’s The Magic School Bus Rides Again, alongside Lily Tomlin.

Keep scrolling to find out more shows that will add a little variation to TV time at home, from Here We Are Now with Meryl Streep to The World According to Jeff Goldblum.