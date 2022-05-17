A different perspective. After Cara Delevingne‘s behavior at the Billboard Music Awards became a topic of conversation among social media users, Julia Fox‘s past recap of her interaction with the model has resurfaced.

Back in November 2021, Fox, 32, opened up about her experience at an Azealia Banks concert where Delevingne, 29, made a surprise appearance. A social media user took to Twitter on Monday, May 16, to revisit the story that Fox and Niki Takesh told on their podcast late last year.

“The craziest thing happened,” Takesh, 30, recalled during an episode of “Forbidden Fruits” at the time. “We’re watching Azealia Banks and, like, we look to the side of the stage, we were, like, up close in the front. And we see this person, like, trying to keep push past, rushing past security.”

The duo recalled the U.K. native allegedly attempting to get on the stage while Banks, 30, was performing. After security wouldn’t allow her near the singer, Fox claimed Delevingne moved to the front of the stage to get Banks’ attention.

“We realized very quickly that Cara is wasted,” the actress alleged in the episode, noting that Delevingne “fell backward” on the stage and later fell into the crowd. “It was so crazy. I could tell by Azealia’s face, she was like over it. She was like, ‘OK, let me have my moment.'”

The Uncut Gems star referred to Delevingne’s behavior as “thirsty” while concluding the story. After the podcast excerpt resurfaced online, a fan shared a clip of the Suicide Squad star at the concert pretending to lick Banks’ legs as she was singing to the crowd.

The social media discussion comes days after Delevingne made headlines for her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15. Fans questioned why the Paper Towns star was always spotted by Megan Thee Stallion‘s side throughout the night.

Delevingne originally appeared on the red carpet with encouraging words for the rapper, 27. She later repeatedly lifted the Texas native’s skirt during a photo op. Later in the evening, Delevingne sat next to Megan and Doja Cat — only to be edited out of the shot when the “Sweetest Pie” rapper shared the photo on Instagram.

That same day, a Twitter user wrote, “Cara Delevingne’s behavior so greatly outweighs anything embarrassing I’ve ever done that I think she cured my anxiety.”

Another follower questioned whether Delevingne and Megan were friendly, tweeting, “Why in every piece of media i see of megan at this awards i see cara delevingne 5 inches away from her.”

