Julia Fox shared a harrowing moment from a past plastic surgery.

At a recent event for her new memoir, Down the Drain, the Uncut Gems actress, 33, spoke with comedian and Summer House alum Hannah Berner about her experience getting a nose job as a teenager.

Fox recalled going out the night before the procedure and coming home at 6 a.m. “My appointment was at 9. I got there at 10,” she said in the video, shared via Berner’s Instagram account on October 30. “I had so much alcohol in my blood that the anesthetic wasn’t working, so I woke up mid-procedure. I could hear them breaking the bone.”

She continued, “I was, like, paralyzed but I was trying to tell them that I was awake. It was actually really traumatic, but totally my fault.”

Fox has previously been open about her plastic surgeries. In February, she told Elle that she had gotten liposuction and Botox but is currently holding off on further work because “aging is fully in.”

“I’m, like, saggy — like, things are not sitting the way they used to,” she said. “But it’s like, I am not gonna do a damn thing about it.”

In her memoir, which was released on October 10, Fox shared details about her brief 2022 romance with Kanye West, including that the rapper offered to get her a “boob job.”

“We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” she wrote about a time she and West, 46, were hanging out in a hotel room.

Fox said that West then told her, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.” The actress, however, declined.

In September, Fox made headlines for revealing that she and West didn’t have sex during their short-lived relationship. “It wasn’t really about that,” she told The New York Times.

In a TikTok video she posted in October 2022, Fox said that the pair “only talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education.”

Fox and West met on New Year’s Eve in Miami in 2021 and appeared at Paris Fashion Week together that January. In February 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple split after the rapper publicly pleaded for his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to take him back.

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” she told ES Magazine in September 2022. “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.”