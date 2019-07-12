Julia Stiles exclusively told Us Weekly some fun facts about herself — including her speciality dish, the language she can speak and the career she’d pursue if she wasn’t an actress. Here are 25 things to love about the 10 Things I Hate About You and Riviera star.

1. I don’t like having too much stuff, because I travel so much. But I do have a lot of hand-woven baskets to keep clutter in place.

2. I’m great at moving furniture. Every time I settle into a new place, even a hotel room, I move the furniture around, even if only to move it back. Maybe I have a knack for feng shui or interior decorating.

3. My son [Strummer, 20 months, with husband Preston J. Cook] is the most influential person in my life.

4. I have no regrets, only lessons.

5. The place I escape to when I need to clear my mind is a yoga studio or the beach.

6. I don’t have a guilty pleasure. Nothing pleasurable should make you feel guilty. (At least not until the next morning!)

7. My biggest splurge ever was a piano.

8. My first chaperoned concert was Duran Duran, and then Hole, unchaperoned.

9. My worst personality trait is maybe being too analytical.

10. The greatest piece of advice I was ever given was from my mom: “Seek happiness.”

11. I know how to say at least one sentence in Czech.

12. My celebrity crush as a teenager was John Cusack.

13. The hardest lesson I’ve had to learn is that the internet is forever.

14. My personal mantra is “Stay positive.” Doesn’t always work, but I try.

15. The last thing I do before I go to sleep is hope I get enough sleep.

16. I wish I had a remote control for time.

17. The biggest misconception about me is that I live in some sort of bubble.

18. If I weren’t an actress, I’d be a journalist or work in a vineyard.

19. My specialty dish is chicken Marbella, easy. Prep it the night before so it can marinate, then hang with your guests while it bakes.

20. I relax on my day off by sleeping late, exercising, spending time with family and cooking with friends.

21. My favorite book of all time is The Goldfinch [by Donna Tartt].

22. I met Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the Baftas, and gushed to her about how much I loved her [shows], but I maybe had a glass too many and winked goodbye like a creep. I was so horrified, I said I had a twitch.

23. My first job was an off-off-Broadway play. I had three lines and got paid $100.

24. My secret obsession is watching concert and vintage music videos on YouTube.

25. I’ve never owned a car — city life! — and I may make that a life goal.

New season 2 episodes of Riviera are available to stream Thursdays on Sundance Now.

