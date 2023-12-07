Julianne Hough is asking for prayers for sister-in-law Hayley Erbert.

Julianne, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 7, to share her brother Derek Hough’s post about Erbert’s recent emergency surgery.

“Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek 🙏,” Julianne captioned the Story. “Thank you from the depths of our families hearts! ❤️.”

Derek, 38 — who wed Erbert, 29, in August — shared the original post earlier on Thursday.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he wrote. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

Derek added that Erbert is in “stable condition” and thanked the first responders and medical professionals who have provided care for his wife. “I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time,” he concluded.

Several members of Derek and Erbert’s Dancing With the Stars family shared messages of support in the comments section.

“Sending you all the love I have in my soul. Prayers for a speedy recovery,” Julianne’s DWTS cohost Alfonso Ribeiro wrote.

DWTS pro Alan Bersten chimed in: “Praying and sending positivity 🙏🏼.”

Sasha Farber, for his part, sent a series of heart and prayer hand emojis.

Erbert’s health scare came after she and Derek took the stage together at the D.C. stop of his Symphony of Dance tour on Wednesday, December 6. Meghan Trainor was in the audience and praised Erbert’s performance while commenting on Derek’s post.

“The show was absolutely amazing … Hayley was fabulous … I am so sorry this happened,” Trainor, 29, wrote. “We were sad to not see her at the end of the show. I had a feeling something happened … Many prayers and sending love 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️.”

One year prior to Erbert’s health scare, the So You Think You Can Dance alum revealed that she and Derek got into a car accident while driving on icy roads together.

“Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for,” Erbert wrote of the crash via Instagram in December 2022. “I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow. Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you.”

In an Instagram comment, Derek noted that Erbert didn’t “remember anything” from the accident.

“She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face. That really scared me,” he wrote. “She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived.”

Derek and Erbert started dating in 2015, one year after they met on Derek’s Move Live Tour. The duo confirmed their engagement via a joint Instagram post in June 2022.

“It’s only the beginning … the beginning of forever ❤️,” the caption read.