



No longer hiding from her truth. Julianne Hough isn’t bothered by what people think of her recent decision to reveal that she is “not straight.”

“I don’t find it frustrating,” the professional dancer, 31, told Us Weekly at the America’s Got Talent live show red carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 13. “I know my truth and I know the energy behind whatever I said and what was put out there. People will define or label anything in this world and everything in this world, so I’m not mad at people who do that. It is what it is!”

Hough added: “The energy behind it is that, love is love. And that’s what I believe. That’s it! Like, it’s actually less complicated than everybody’s making it. It’s just, love is love.”

Earlier this month, Hough opened up about her sexuality during an interview with Women’s Health, and explained how she shared her truth with husband Brooks Laich, whom she wed in July 2017.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’” the AGT judge told the magazine. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’”

She continued: “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

Shortly after the interview was published, Laich, 36, took to social media to praise his wife for sharing her story.

“So proud of my wife @juleshough for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs!” the professional hockey player penned alongside a photo of Hough on Instagram. “You can learn more about it below, and join the movement she is creating surround personal transformation and growth! Love you so much babe!”

Prior to her relationship with Laich, Hough dated country music star Chuck Wicks from 2008 to 2009 and Ryan Seacrest from 2010 to 2013.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

