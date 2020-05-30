Julianne Hough appeared radiant and happy as she talked about “change” in her first Kinrgy class since announcing her split from husband Brooks Laich.

In the online exercise class on Saturday, May 30 — which raised funds for the Equal Justice Initiative in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor under controversial circumstances — the Dancing With the Stars judge, 31, began the session in the prayer pose.

Referencing the recent deaths, which have sparked protests across the U.S., Hough told fans, “We all deserve to be treated equally. We’re going to sit down and have a conversation about how not only to be not racist, but be against racism, as a white woman of much privilege I’m excited to talk about that.”

“We can still have joy, celebration and liberation and celebrate the lives that have already been lost,” she continued. “We don’t have to think about what we haven’t done in the past, but today we start. Step into the person you already know you are. When we rise together that’s how change happens. All this healing the last few months can help us move onto others and healing for others. Some of the words I chose today were honor, joy, celebration, peace and harmony. We’re all in this together.”

Hough talked during the class about life being fluid and how things can change in a moment. “We are here today to cut those limiting feelings. We are all throwing them away, like the water you can get crashed by the waves, but as you get deeper in the water you actually get more calm,” she said.

“Remember everything in life is a wave, it’s fluid and it can change like that,” she said as the session ended. “If we don’t like our history, we can start rewriting it right now — today is a new day!”

The uplifting class came a day after Hough and the former professional athlete, 36, confirmed their split after two years of marriage.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement to People on Friday, May 29. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

The pair’s separation came as they quarantined separately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Us broke the news in January that the couple, who wed in Idaho in July 2017, “were having problems” in their marriage and Hough was spotted without her wedding ring. However, by March an insider told Us that “they were working through any issues they previously faced.”

But a source told Us last month that the former America’s Got Talent judge and her husband “were not doing well” a day after Hough was spotted with actor Ben Barnes.