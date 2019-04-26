Lucky in love! Julianne Hough is beyond smitten with husband Brooks Laich nearly two years after the couple tied the knot — in no small part because of his unwavering commitment to stay by her side during tough times.

The 30-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum, who suffers from endometriosis, anxiety and depression, often leans on the hockey player, 35, amid her health battles. “Brooks is a huge support system for her whenever she’s feeling anxious or depressed,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s the kindest man and so patient with her. He always has an intense look of love when they’re together. He looks at her like she’s the only person in the room.”

The insider adds that the twosome are “the perfect couple.”

Hough, in fact, believes that the struggles make their relationship stronger. “When you actually get to purge [the bad stuff] and then you’re like, ‘OK, I love you. Come back to me,’” she says of the best part of marriage.

One way that the pair connect involves a shared passion: fitness. “I’ve been doing some weight training because my husband has a full-blown gym in our garage and I’m like, ‘I guess I have it here, might as well use it,’” Hough explains. “It actually helps us bond because it’s his interest.”

Her happy romance translates into a feeling of peace. “I’ve gone through so many stages in my life. Your 20s are all about exploration and discovery, and I think I’ve done that,” she tells Us. “I’ve gone through so many versions of myself and figuring out who I am internally and externally, so I feel pretty grounded right now. I’m pretty good.”

Hough and Laich wed in July 2017. The Footloose actress called the athlete her “best friend” and “love of my life” at the time.

