Julie Chen, Les Moonves Photographed Together for First Time Since His Firing

Julie Chen and her husband, Les Moonves, have been photographed for the first time together since his CBS firing. The couple attended a service on Yom Kippur with their son Charlie, 8, in L.A. on Wednesday, September 19. The pair appeared to be in good spirits as they coordinated in navy outfits.

One day earlier, Chen confirmed in a pre-taped video that she was leaving The Talk amid Moonves’ scandal. “I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” Chen, 48, said. “But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son. So I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for our wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared.”

She continued: “Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for. To everyone behind the scenes … I send you my love. I will miss you all very, very much.”

Chen has stood by Moonves since allegations of sexual misconduct were first made against him in July. She signed off as “Julie Chen Moonves” during both the September 13 and September 19 episodes of CBS’ hit Big Brother.

Moonves, meanwhile, has denied all allegations made against him. He was officially fired from the network on September 9 after six more women came forward with claims of sexual harassment or assault against him.

“Moonves and CBS will donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace,” CBS said in a statement following the news. “The donation, which will be made immediately, has been deducted from any severance benefits that may be due Moonves following the Board’s ongoing independent investigation led by Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton. Moonves will not receive any severance benefits at this time (other than certain fully accrued and vested compensation and benefits); any payments to be made in the future will depend upon the results of the independent investigation and subsequent Board evaluation.”

Moonves, for his part, said he was “deeply saddened” about his exit. “The best part of this journey has been working alongside the dedicated and talented people in this company. Together, we built CBS into a destination where the best in the business come to work and succeed,” the 68-year-old said in a statement. “I wish nothing but the best for the organization, the newly comprised board of directors and all of its employees.”

