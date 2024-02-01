Fargo actress Juno Temple has been off the market since at least 2022.

The Ted Lasso alum first stepped out with a man later identified as Michal Szymanski at the Top Maverick premiere in the U.K. in May 2022. One month later, the pair packed on the PDA at the Paramount+ United Kingdom launch.

Szymanski went on to support Temple on various carpets as she has earned three Emmy Award nominations for Ted Lasso and a Golden Globe Award nomination for her performance in season 5 of Fargo.

Keep scrolling to see their relationship from the beginning:

May 2022

Temple and Szymanski kept close at the Top Gun: Maverick U.K. premiere.

June 2022

Temple and Szymanski confirmed their relationship as they kissed on the carpet at the Paramount+ U.K. launch.

September 2022

The couple attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards together. The Ted Lasso actress was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Keeley Jones.

Szymanski sported a black tux while Temple kept it classy with a black gown. The pair were seen stealing kisses during the ceremony and hanging out at an afterparty. Szymanski was also spotted in Temple’s Instagram post of the night, though his back was turned to the camera.

November 2023

The Fargo actress attended the series’ Year 5 premiere in Los Angeles, California, with Szymanski at her side.

January 2024

The pair arrived at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards where Temple was nominated for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for her performance in Fargo. The couple, matching in black, posed together on the red carpet.