Sending support. Zendaya, Andy Cohen and more celebrities took to Twitter after Empire star Jussie Smollett was hospitalized following a suspected homophobic and racial attack.

“This is heartbreaking and terrifying…please pay attention to what’s happening here,” the Greatest Showman actress tweeted on Tuesday. “Sending all my love to @JussieSmollett.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host added, “This. Is. Vile.”

“This is so awful,” comedian Billy Eichner tweeted. “Sending love to @JussieSmollett.”

Actor Matt Bomer wrote, “Sending my love and prayers to you @JussieSmollett . This is unacceptable and they will be brought to justice.”

“Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack,” John Legend tweeted. “We support you and pray that you find peace and justice.”

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that Smollett, 36, was attacked in a “possible hate crime.”

According to Guglielmi, two people approached the actor, who came out publicly as gay in 2015, in Chicago and began “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs toward him.”

“The offenders began to batter the victim with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on the victim,” Guglielmi explained. “At some point during the incident, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim’s neck.”

Guglielmi added that Smollett is in “good condition” and has since been released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Detectives are investigating the incident.

Scroll through to see more reactions:

Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today… this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country 😔#WeLoveJussie — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 29, 2019

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019

I hope @JussieSmollett is okay and I hope the @Chicago_Police find the animals who did this to him https://t.co/sQtEJQy2l5 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) January 29, 2019

.@JussieSmollett is one of the fiercest people I know. This hatred won’t stop his championing for a better world. If anything, it will probably motivate him more. It has me. — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 29, 2019

This is insane! What’s happening to this world https://t.co/VSIOks8N09 — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) January 29, 2019

The @JussieSmollett news is horrific. This is America. I hope he is recovering and surrounded with support and love. He has mine. — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) January 29, 2019

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!