Zendaya, Andy Cohen and More Celebrities Send Love to Empire’s Jussie Smollett After Suspected Homophobic Attack

Jussie Smollett attends Espolòn Celebrates Day of the Dead at Academy Nightclub on November 1, 2018 in Hollywood, California.  Tasia Wells/Getty Images for EspolÃ²n

Sending support. Zendaya, Andy Cohen and more celebrities took to Twitter after Empire star Jussie Smollett was hospitalized following a suspected homophobic and racial attack.

“This is heartbreaking and terrifying…please pay attention to what’s happening here,” the Greatest Showman actress tweeted on Tuesday. “Sending all my love to @JussieSmollett.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host added, “This. Is. Vile.”

“This is so awful,” comedian Billy Eichner tweeted. “Sending love to @JussieSmollett.”

Actor Matt Bomer wrote, “Sending my love and prayers to you @JussieSmollett . This is unacceptable and they will be brought to justice.”

“Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack,” John Legend tweeted. “We support you and pray that you find peace and justice.”

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that Smollett, 36, was attacked in a “possible hate crime.”

According to Guglielmi, two people approached the actor, who came out publicly as gay in 2015, in Chicago and began “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs toward him.”

“The offenders began to batter the victim with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on the victim,” Guglielmi explained. “At some point during the incident, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim’s neck.”

Guglielmi added that Smollett is in “good condition” and has since been released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Detectives are investigating the incident.

Scroll through to see more reactions:

